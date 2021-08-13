Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $7.46 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in Facebook by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 28,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 22,248 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 4.3% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 871 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 11.9% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Facebook by 10.1% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 12.8% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.99. 242,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.53. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,421,211 shares of company stock worth $832,883,273. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

