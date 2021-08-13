Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $55.91. 149,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,773,152. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $231.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

