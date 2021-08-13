Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.30% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,166. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.50. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

