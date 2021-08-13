Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 695.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,970,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 46,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.14. 1,158,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,678,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.90. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $167.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.