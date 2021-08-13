Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 252,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.66. 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,667,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

