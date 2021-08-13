Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 1.01% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 94,339 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $627,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTY. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

