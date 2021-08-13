Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 12,520 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,429,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 75,866 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.87. 151,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.