Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 14,309 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 100.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.76% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CNRG stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $98.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,645. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $60.11 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87.

