Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,508 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 152.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.63. 17,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,023. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

