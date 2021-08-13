Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,296 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $322,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

VTI remained flat at $$230.02 during midday trading on Friday. 68,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,291. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $230.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

