Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,532 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,566. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95.

