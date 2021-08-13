Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 75,322 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 379.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,322 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 1.16% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of JKE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.16. 25,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.52.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

