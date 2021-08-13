Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 103,981 Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.26% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter.

PTBD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.71. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

