Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $283.31. 20,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.