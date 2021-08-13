Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.22. The stock had a trading volume of 223,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,101. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.20.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

