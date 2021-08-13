Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.18% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000.

VNLA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.13. 153,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,673. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18.

