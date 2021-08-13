Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 3,540 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

ARKW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.13. 58,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.57. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $97.38 and a 12-month high of $191.13.

