Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 39,543 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,543 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.7% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,221. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.44. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

