Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,487 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,118,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. 2,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.