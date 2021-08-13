Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Arko stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.43. 1,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,104. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARKO shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

