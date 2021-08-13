Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0354

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $363,638.64 and $7,473.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.66 or 0.06945170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00389072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.38 or 0.01371933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00134225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.40 or 0.00578970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.46 or 0.00344850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00300133 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,329,737 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,193 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

