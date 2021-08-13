Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells $450,150.00 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradley Albert Margus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $524,694.84.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.21. 290,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,614. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. Research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

