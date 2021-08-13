Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 237.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 129,152 shares worth $7,690,928. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,669. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $80.74. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

