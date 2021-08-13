Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the July 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ascendant Resources stock remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,946. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19.
About Ascendant Resources
