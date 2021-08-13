ASD Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One ASD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $309.85 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00886882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00104488 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001964 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

