ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.75. ASE Technology shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 14,296 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

