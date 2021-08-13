ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Position Reduced by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,507 shares during the period. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.7% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.14% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.91. 2,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

