Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%.

Aspira Women’s Health stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,599. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

