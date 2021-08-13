Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 89.0% in July

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARZGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. AlphaValue raised Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ARZGY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

