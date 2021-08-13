Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:ARHH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,915. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. Assure has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

