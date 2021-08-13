Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Acquires 33,716 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics makes up about 6.4% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.36.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,958. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.01. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.