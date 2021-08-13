Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Buys 13,193 Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the quarter. Forte Biosciences makes up about 1.5% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of Forte Biosciences worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 61.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $4,611,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FBRX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of FBRX stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,861. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.