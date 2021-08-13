Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Seres Therapeutics makes up 1.0% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Seres Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCRB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

MCRB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,904. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $620.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 4.03.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.