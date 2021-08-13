Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,595 shares during the period. Avadel Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.8% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.68% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after buying an additional 603,530 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,226,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 389,782 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 213.9% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 185,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of AVDL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.14. 3,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.09 million, a P/E ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 1.29. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.