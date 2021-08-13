Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,318 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies accounts for about 4.7% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 70,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $931,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,695. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,506. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

