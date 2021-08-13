Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 534,695 shares during the quarter. Regulus Therapeutics makes up about 0.8% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.94% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 78,223 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 1,477.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 149,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.21.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

