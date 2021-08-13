Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $9.70 Million Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,889 shares during the quarter. Arena Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 6.7% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARNA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $49.49. 3,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,114. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.41 per share, with a total value of $50,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

