Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Invests $7.49 Million in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,000. Alkermes comprises about 5.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Alkermes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,688,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 336,502 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,882 shares of company stock worth $5,077,197 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,741. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

