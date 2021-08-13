Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,673 shares during the quarter. Biodesix accounts for approximately 3.5% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.42% of Biodesix worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter worth about $6,618,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Biodesix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,358,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,181,000. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Biodesix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,905,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biodesix by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 92,592 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biodesix alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDSX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 4,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,308. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $200.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.