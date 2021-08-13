Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up 1.3% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 220.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $768.80. 893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,086. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.84 and a 52-week high of $769.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $667.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $4,242,627. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.