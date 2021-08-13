Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. argenx accounts for approximately 1.7% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in argenx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in argenx by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after purchasing an additional 540,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after purchasing an additional 302,188 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in argenx by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,260,000 after purchasing an additional 247,108 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,756,000 after acquiring an additional 215,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $4.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,879. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.14. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.86.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.