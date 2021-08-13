Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 123,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,000. Kymera Therapeutics makes up 4.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Kymera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

KYMR traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,610. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.16. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,260 shares of company stock worth $21,178,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

