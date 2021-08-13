Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Sells 14,240 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the period. Insulet accounts for 5.5% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 21.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

PODD traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $284.79. 1,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,164.23 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $197.08 and a 12-month high of $306.46.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

