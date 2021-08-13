Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Sells 16,352 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,352 shares during the quarter. PMV Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.4% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 0.23% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PMVP traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $34.47. 6,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -14.26. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,172,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $221,651.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,491.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,423 shares of company stock worth $13,022,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

