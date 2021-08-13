Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Sells 41,038 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,038 shares during the quarter. iTeos Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,556. The firm has a market cap of $877.60 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

