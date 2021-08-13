Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Sells 42,908 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,908 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 7.2% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. 416,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,659,466. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

