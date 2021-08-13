Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Sells 71,934 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,934 shares during the quarter. ESSA Pharma comprises about 4.2% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.53% of ESSA Pharma worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $242,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 106,253 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $19,957,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 486,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 85,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPIX traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,065. The company has a market capitalization of $502.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

