Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 299,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. Amicus Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.0% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Amicus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOLD. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $18,391,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil acquired 28,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 33,105 shares of company stock valued at $292,188 and have sold 134,927 shares valued at $1,346,650. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.55. 8,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,132. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

