Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000. Hologic comprises 2.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. 15,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,816. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.