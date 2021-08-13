Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Verve Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.0% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Verve Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000.

VERV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VERV traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,269. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $73.80.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

